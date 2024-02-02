The indie developer of the mobile RPG Knights RunGX Studio, was accused of having plagiarized another game, that is, having copied some elements in order to insert them into his own. The game in question is called Lone Tower and it happens to be developed by the same person.

NotFamours307, this is the developer's nickname on Reddit, wanted to tell the funny, but indicative story, which shows how many of those who make accusations on the internet don't bother to verify them in any way.