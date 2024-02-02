The indie developer of the mobile RPG Knights RunGX Studio, was accused of having plagiarized another game, that is, having copied some elements in order to insert them into his own. The game in question is called Lone Tower and it happens to be developed by the same person.
NotFamours307, this is the developer's nickname on Reddit, wanted to tell the funny, but indicative story, which shows how many of those who make accusations on the internet don't bother to verify them in any way.
Internet addicts
“I'll tell you a funny story.” This is how the developer began on Reddit, and then said: “I published a gameplay video of Knights Run, my new game, and I received some positive feedback. However, someone accused him of plagiarizing another game called Lone Tower. Others joined in accusing me of stealing Lone Tower's menu and UI design. I politely explained to him that I developed both games. It resulted in a friendly exchange and overall it was all a lot of fun.”
From this story however, NotFamours307 drew a valuable maxim: “Anyway, back to my breakfast and coding. Have a good day and know that it's okay to steal a few ideas from yourselves and your past games!”
