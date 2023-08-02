American pop star Lizzo and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc are being sued by three of her former dancers for sexual misconduct and creating an unsafe work environment. In the suit, filed with the Superior Court of Los Angeles, they accuse the singer of, among other things, ‘weight shaming’ (discriminatory remarks about weight) and inciting sexual acts in an erotic bar in Amsterdam.

The charges against Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, contain several allegations. According to NBC News it ranges from sexual, religious and racial harassment to humiliating and belittling the dancers. For example, they would suddenly have to audition again halfway through the tour and there was one case of ‘deprivation of liberty’.

One of the dancers says she has been openly criticized for her weight gain. “She didn’t seem as committed anymore,” was the criticism. This kind of body shaming – “amazingly demoralizing behavior,” according to NBC’s lawyer for the dancers – goes against everything singer Lizzo stands for. The Grammy-winning pop star, who rose to fame with hit-sensitive disco pop, is known as a positive figurehead of self-love and body positivity that curvynessalso underlined with full-figured dancers.

Banana bar

On a night out during Lizzo’s tour in Amsterdam, she performed at the Ziggo Dome last February, the employees were allegedly incited to impermissible actions. In the Banana Bar in the Red Light District, they had to eat bananas from the naked performers’ vaginas and catch their dildos against their will. They would also have been pressured to touch the naked performers.

Lizzo often takes her crew members out on outings. Those often flamboyant parties were not mandatory, but those who went along enjoyed a role of favourite, according to the complainants. Lizzo herself also told about their banana adventure on Instagram. A week later, without knowing it in advance, they visited another erotic bar, now in Paris “for inspiration”.

Drunkenness

The 35-year-old pop star from Detroit is a performer with flair on the top stage. A unique pop woman, trained as a classical flautist, between artists such as Beyoncé and Adele, with catchy songs that catch on quickly. Her disco funky megahit “About Damn Time” was at the Grammys “Record of the Year.” Her concerts, dazzling dance numbers between pop, disco funk and soul. The drive with which she has started her music career (she lived in her car for a while in 2009 to pay for studio costs) is also reflected in her music.

Two of the dancers were in 2021 through the reality TV show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime) adopted. The show was a dance competition that revolved around a job at Lizzo’s shows. Lizzo fired them in April and May for “drunkenness”—a false accusation, according to the dancers. The third dancer was fired for filming that firing. She would have been locked up while the security team searched for the relevant video in her phone to delete.

Dance team captain Shirlene Quigley has also been charged with forcing her beliefs and sexual fantasies and openly discussing the complainants’ sexual experiences. Neither Lizzo nor her management team has responded to any of the charges.