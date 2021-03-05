NIt was only four weeks ago that actress Jany Tempel’s lawyer filed a complaint against the Munich I public prosecutor. For three years this has been investigating director Dieter Wedel on suspicion of rape and – apparently – got stuck. The complaint was dismissed and the indictment – now follows: The public prosecutor’s office indicted Wedel on Friday on suspicion of rape.

The crime is said to have occurred in the summer of 1996, according to the co-plaintiff Jany Tempel. Wedel raped her in a hotel when she wanted to audition for a role. The accusation only became public in January 2018, when three actresses complained about Wedels’ alleged sexual assault in “Zeit” magazine. According to her account, Tempel only expressed herself because she assumed that the charge was statute-barred and that there would be no trial.

Shortly after the publication, however, the Munich I public prosecutor’s office started investigations against Wedel, and the case was not time barred. Jany Tempel’s lawyer Alexander Stevens then argued that “Zeit” had given his client false information and refused promised financial and legal support. The lawsuit brought by Jany Tempel’s attorney Stevens against “Die Zeit” was lost. The Hamburg Regional Court found that the wrong advice was mainly due to the actress’ former lawyer.

Dieter Wedel denied the allegations from the start. After the allegations became known, he resigned as director of the Bad Hersfeld Festival. He has made a name for himself over the decades through, among other things, elaborate television series (“The Great Bellheim”, “The King of St. Pauli”). The preliminary investigation against him, “which was initiated and accompanied by an almost unprecedented public prejudice”, lasted more than three years, “without any drastic new points of view regarding the burden on our eighty-one-year-old client,” said Wedel’s lawyer Dörthe Korn With.

The event that he is accused of and that he denies was almost 25 years ago. The allegation is based solely on the representation of the co-plaintiff. In a possible main proceedings, “the correctness of this accusation” will have to be clarified. In contrast, the prosecution said the indictment cited more than twenty witnesses, an expert and calendar entries as evidence.