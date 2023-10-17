Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Donald Trump is being muzzled by the judiciary – and once again sees himself as the victim of a politically motivated campaign.

Washington, DC – Former US President Donald Trump has aligned himself with Al Capone after he was banned from making certain public statements. Trump said he had been indicted more times than the infamous Chicago mob boss – who only met that fate once. However, this number is not entirely correct.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over Trump’s federal election fraud trial, issued “narrowly tailored” restrictions on the former president’s public statements and social media activity during a court hearing on Monday (October 16).

Muzzle Trump: no more public attacks

Trump was expressly barred from publicly attacking special counsel Jack Smith, court staff, prosecutors and potential witnesses. However, he is still allowed to claim that the charges are “politically motivated” or US President Joe Biden to criticize what the judge believes are “crucial First Amendment freedoms.” Smith had filed a motion to do so, arguing that Trump had made public statements attacking and intimidating the court, potential witnesses and prosecutors.

Donald Trump criticizes his muzzle: “knife” into the heart of democracy. © Matthew Putney/dpa

Trump responded, as is his wont, with outrage. In a statement he claimed that they wanted to silence him. The decision is an “absolute abomination” and a “knife” at the heart of democracy. Trump also announced that he would appeal. He argued the order was “unconstitutional” and said Chutkan muzzled him, prohibiting him from “criticizing people.”

Donald Trump: “This is so unconstitutional”

“Today a judge imposed a ban on speech,” said Trump. “I will be the only politician in history to run with a speech ban. I’m not allowed to criticize people. Can you imagine that? Can you believe that? I can’t criticize people… It’s so unconstitutional.”

Trump then claimed he was “the only guy ever indicted” before comparing himself to Capone. “I have been impeached more times than Alphonse Capone,” Trump said. “Has anyone ever heard of Al Capone? Al Capone was a badass if you looked at him the wrong way, right? “Scarface, you know they called him Scarface,” he added. “He had a little scar, I’m sure it was a little accident. If you looked at him the wrong way…he would blow your brains out. He was only charged once, I was charged four times.”

Elsewhere in the speech, Trump complained that the ban left him unable to “talk about things that bad people do” and promised that his lawyers would “appeal very quickly.”

Trump’s comparison with Al Capone is flawed

Charges were brought against the Republican in the case at the beginning of August. Trump is accused, among other things, of initiating a conspiracy against the United States. He denies all allegations and portrays himself as the victim of a politically motivated campaign. In speeches and on his social network Truth Social, the Republican regularly rails against the judiciary and former associates. The trial in Washington is scheduled to begin on March 4, 2024. It is one of four criminal proceedings against Trump, who wants to run for the Republicans again in the presidential election next November.

As is so often the case, Trump is not entirely correct with his accusation. In fact, Al Capone was arrested in Philadelphia in May 1929 for weapons possession and sentenced to one year in prison. On February 25, 1931, he was charged and convicted of a minor crime: he had not accepted a summons. The prison sentence was six months, but Capone remained free on bail. Later there was another accusation that finally legally broke the Mafia boss’s neck: On October 24, 1931, Capone was convicted of tax evasion in connection with money laundering and was fined $50,000, plus almost $8,000 in court costs and eleven sentenced to years in prison.

So there were more than just one charges against Al Capone – albeit less than against Donald Trump. With this claim, Trump is correct, at least when it comes to criminal trials. (skr)