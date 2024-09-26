The Democratic mayor of New York, Eric Adams, said this Thursday (26) that he will not resign from his position despite having been indicted by the United States Federal Prosecutor’s Office on corruption charges.

“From this point forward, my lawyers will handle the case so I can take care of the city,” he said at a news conference.

“It’s an unhappy day. And it’s a painful day. But despite everything, it is a day when we will finally reveal why, for ten months, I went through this [investigação federal]. And I’m looking forward to defending myself,” Adams added.

FBI agents seized the mayor’s cell phone at his official residence this Thursday.

Adams was indicted on five counts of bribery, fraud and soliciting illegal campaign donations from abroad.

According to information from the Associated Press agency, the Public Ministry accused the mayor of New York of “not only [ter] accepted, but sought illegal campaign contributions” for the New York City mayoral race he won in 2021.

Prosecutors pointed out that, in exchange for brokering campaign donations from foreign citizens (who are illegal in the United States) and favors such as trips to destinations such as France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary and Turkey, Adams would have benefited the Turkish government with measures such as the approval of the fire safety plan for the country’s new consulate in Manhattan.

According to the indictment, the Democrat also manipulated the city’s matching fund program, which provides matches for small donations, which caused his campaign to receive more than $10 million in public funds based on false certifications.

Other points in the complaint indicate that Adams forged or instructed other people to forge documentation to claim that he paid for the trips he received as gifts and that he deleted cell phone messages to hide the conduct for which he was accused.