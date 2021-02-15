The role of women in science, engineering and technology has been and is key with countless contributions in different fields and sectors. In the automotive industry, for example, they have collaborated in development of innovations such as turn signals or mirrors. However, in the areas known as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) they remain in the minority. According to Unesco, represent 35% of the students enrolled in these careers, with notable differences between disciplines.

Jana Planagumà She is studying 1st year of ESO at the Colegio Salesians de Rocafort in Barcelona. At 12, he is very clear: “I love mathematics and when I decide my future I will go for it without anything or anyone stopping me.” Paqui Lizana She is a telecommunications engineer and Head of Digital Products at Seat. For her it is fundamental to inspire and attract the smallest to the world of science, engineering and technology. «Increase the number of womens in these areas is key to successfully overcome the disruptions posed by the future, “he says.

“I was among the 900 best out of 15,000 students we were in the 5th grade math tests,” Jana maintains. At her age, Lizana was already embarking on all kinds of STEM adventures, experimenting with concepts of physics, math, chemistry. “I even invented a code to cheat on exams … which in the end was more complicated than the exam itself,” he laughs. In general, according to Unesco, there is a positive tendency to close the gender gap in learning outcomes in these subjects. For example, the PISA science tests. Carried out in more than 70 countries, they show that, in a third of them, male and female students get very similar grades, in another third they stand out and in the rest they do.

“My creativity and passion for problem solving is what led me to study telecommunications engineering. For me, STEM areas are energy to change the status quo, they are a revolution and that is something not only for men, it belongs to everyone, ”says Lizana. However, 24% of engineering graduates are women, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Jana is very clear about the reason: «surely there are many women whose dream is to dedicate themselves to it, but they are afraid. I would tell them to go for him without hesitation, “he explains.

When asking Jana about scientists, the name of Marie Curie it is the first one. The second, Ada Lovelace, the first programmer in history. «They are also a bit old references; We must update them so that the little ones see that now among scientists, programmers, researchers and engineers there are women with all kinds of profiles that they can be inspired by ”, Lizana maintains. Jana agrees with him: “There are many, many references, but we don’t see them.” The Geena Davis Institute study, Gender Biases Without Borders, shows, for example, that the representation on the big screen of women working in the field of science is limited to 12%.

Finally, for Paqui Lizana, studying STEM empowers girls and equips them with the skills to be successful in changing environments. “I advise all of them to try and experiment and that when they find what they are passionate about, go for it, because as a society we cannot allow them not to contribute to the challenges that the future poses to us,” he concludes.