Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai) The UAE’s non-oil economy continued the momentum of recovery during the month of May, benefiting from the increase in production and new business at a strong pace and increasing levels of optimism and confidence among companies regarding the containment of Covid-19, the vaccine program and the approaching launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, according to the results IHS Markit PMI for the UAE.

The index data for the month of May, which monitors the operating conditions in the non-oil economy, showed an improvement in commercial conditions for the sixth month in a row and an increase in purchases of production inputs, in parallel with the decline in cost inflation for the second month, which allowed to reduce product prices again. Despite the slight decline of the index during the month of May from 52.3 points, compared to 52.7 points in last April, the latest data indicated strong expansions in production and new business in May, as new orders improved in particular with the improvement in domestic sales, while international orders declined Due to Covid-19 in some destinations of the UAE exports, and the growth of new business in general, although lower than in April, it remained the second fastest growth since August 2019.

However, some factors continued to affect overall sales in May, as some companies highlighted that competitive pressures and pandemic-related uncertainty led to a drop in new orders. In many cases, this has led companies to lower their selling prices, resulting in a renewed but slight decline in average production prices.

According to the index, the scale of business was expanded in order to absorb the overall increase in sales in May, but the rate of expansion fell to its lowest level in three months, moreover, the increase was not enough to prevent the backlog for the second month in a row.

The IHS Markit report indicated that although capacity was under pressure, the vast majority of companies kept employee numbers unchanged in May, while some companies reduced their staff levels due to cash flow problems.

Input purchases rose only slightly in May as a number of companies reported that they had enough inventory to meet demand, meanwhile, input price inflation slowed to its lowest level in three months.

Business expectations for the next 12 months rose again in May, for the sixth month in a row and reached the highest level since July 2020, and hopes for production growth are largely attributed to the recovery from the pandemic, with some also referring to Expo 2020. However, the overall degree of optimism remained far from the series average, with only 14% of participating companies expressing confidence in increasing production next year.

David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said the UAE’s non-oil private sector showed further signs of improvement in May, although growth eased marginally from the highest level in April. As new orders were largely supported by domestic sales, recent data indicated a slight decline in export orders, and it is hoped that companies will start raising employment levels soon to support overall growth.