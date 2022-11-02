“The momentum is good, in our favour,” Eva, a member of the Ukrainian army’s special forces, told AFP in the town of Zarechny. “The front advanced quickly and well (this week).”“.

The soldier, who asked not to reveal his real name, added, “We are concentrating on the Svatovi-Kremina road with the aim of cutting off the Russian supply line.“.

The city of Svatovi, which has been occupied by Russian forces since March 6, is a major logistical hub for the Muitsch Sko forces in the Lugansk region..

Ukrainian forces are advancing from the south along the road parallel to the highway connecting Stasovy and Kremena, and the road that passes through Nevsky.

“In the direction of Nevsky, our forces are advancing well. In the direction of Karimina, it is more complicated because of the daily shelling. Currently, we are still defending the territory in this sector. It is excellent for holding positions, but (…) not for attacks,” the soldier said.“.

“We will not talk about specific areas, we will let the General Staff do it, but we can say that the Svatovi-Kremyna highway is almost under the control of Ukrainian forces,” the region’s governor, Sergei Gaidai, told national television Friday.“.