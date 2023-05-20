Is it just an eye for detail, or will the BMW Z4 coupe go into production?

Yesterday, BMW pulled the curtain off the BMW (Z4) Touring Coupé. The obviously based on the current Z4 shooting brake is a homage to the Z3 coupe from about 25 years ago. You could call it a kind of sharply drawn hatchback, but the Touring Coupé is lower, wider and thicker than your 1-Series. And, of course, there are no rear seats.

Now many are not such a fan of modern BMW design. The undersigned is not entirely innocent of this either. As a dinosaur I long for the golden generation of the E46, E39 and E38. Or to some models that came on the market before and after. But since Adrian van Hooydonk has held sway over the design department, such elegant simplicity is usually no longer an option. It sometimes seems as if the sacred houses are going off the table just to sweep the sacred houses off the table. There is no other reason for the disappearance of the Hofmeister kink.

The current Z4 is also not really my favorite in that respect. For some reason, a design has been chosen in which the carriage leans ‘forward’. As far as I’m concerned, that’s not right and it’s unnecessary for a RWD car, which lends itself extremely well to the ‘tense arch’ look.

And yet, when the Touring Coupé was unveiled yesterday, that feeling of greed suddenly surfaced. Of course, some problems remain. Purely from the side, the nose is too high and the front overhang therefore too bulky. There are also too many lines. But because of the dormer window at the back, it is suddenly a lot better balanced. Finally another big BMW calling my name. And judging by the comments not only mine, but those of many of you. BMW has a winner so…

…If only one was made. At least, that’s the plan so far. BMW is a little vague about it. In any case, there will be no limited production run, it says. But does that also mean that there will be no production model at all?

In any case, we grasp at straws. Like a small detail that has not gone unnoticed by fans. In the interior (the interior of the Z4 only drowned in the workshop of Poltrona Frau) the eye for detail has gone very far. The infotainment unit contains a picture of the Touring Coupé itself. No cheap solution with a standard Z4 roadster here.

A trifle? Yeah right. But hey, we’ll keep dreaming. Will you also buy one (after ten years) when they put it on the market?

This article Indication that the BMW Z4 Touring Coupé is going into production? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Indication #BMW #Touring #Coupé #production