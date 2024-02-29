Listing calories on menus can reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease. This is suggested by a study conducted in England by researchers at the University of Liverpool. These are the first estimates of the impact of current legislation on calorie labeling in the country, rules that only apply to large non-domestic catering operations. The estimates in question suggest that the adopted policy could prevent or postpone approximately 730 deaths from cardiovascular diseases between 2022 and 2041.

The authors of the analysis published in 'The Lancet Public Health' calculate that the greatest health benefits would be achieved if the policy were implemented in all non-domestic food businesses in England, with around 9,200 deaths from potentially preventable cardiovascular diseases in the next 20 years. in this scenario. Experts say extending this calorie labeling to all non-domestic eating activities could maximize public health benefits as part of a wider UK obesity strategy, alongside other policies to reduce health inequalities, such as the health tax. soft drinks. The study only looked at obesity rates and deaths from cardiovascular disease, and more research is needed on the cost-effectiveness and unintended negative effects of calorie labeling, such as the impact on eating disorders. , to inform future policy decisions.

Mandatory calorie labeling in non-domestic catering businesses with 250 or more employees was launched in April 2022 in England. Similar legislation is under consideration in Wales and Scotland and has been introduced in other countries, including the United States in 2019 and parts of Australia. Previous studies conducted in countries including the UK, USA and Canada suggested that indicating calories on menus leads people to order meals with around 47 kcal less and companies to reduce the average calorie content of their meals by 15 kcal. This study is the first to calculate the impact of this labeling activity on obesity and cardiovascular disease deaths in England.