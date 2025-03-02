Indicated, without mosque, or cemetery: the institutional Islamophobia of PP and Vox in Molina de Segura

On the eve of the Holy Month of Ramadan for Muslims, Noura, Dounya, Hasna and Trissia, they strive to build bridges towards their neighbors, although they have not always welcomed them with the same respect since they arrived in the Murcian city of Molina de Segura. What had never been going through their heads is that one day the pages of the Spanish press would star and that journalists would go to them for the sad episode in which they were involuntarily involved a few days ago.

“I was just taking the children to school, like every morning,” Noura says strangely. Talk to Eldiario.es Region of Murcia next to the others affected, at the gates of the City Council of the Murcian town of Molina de Segura. He does not finish believing that someone recorded it – she already the other women – doing something as mundane as accompanying their children to school. The video was published in early February in Tik Tok by the deputy mayor of Molina, Antonio Martínez (Vox), with a message nothing harmless: ‘With the bellies of our women we will conquer you. There is only Vox ‘, replicating the words of Bumedian, who was president of Algeria in the 70s.