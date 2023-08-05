New Delhi. An unmanned Indian space mission entered lunar orbit on Saturday, in the second lunar landing attempt for the Asian country, which seeks to give new impetus to its low-cost space program.

The world’s most populous nation has an aerospace program that is small in budget compared to the world’s space powers.

But recent successes have brought it closer to the level of Russia, the United States and China, the only ones to have so far achieved a controlled moon landing.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) confirmed that Chandrayaan-3 – “moon craft” in Sanskrit – had been “successfully inserted into lunar orbit”, more than three weeks after launch.

If successful, the mission will land near the south pole of the earth’s satellite between August 23 and 24.

In the previous mission of the Chandrayaan program, the ground teams will lose contact with the spacecraft shortly before its arrival on the Moon.

“Courage” and “Wisdom”

Chandrayaan-3 includes a lander named Vikram, which means “courage” in Sanskrit, and a rover named Pragyan, the Sanskrit word for “wisdom.”

The mission, with a cost of 74.6 million dollars, confirms the ambition and rapid development of the Indian space program, which in 2008 launched a probe into lunar orbit.

Experts say India can keep costs down by copying and adapting existing space technology and thanks to an abundance of highly-skilled engineers who are paid far below their foreign counterparts.

Troubleshoot

Chandrayaan-3 has taken much longer to reach the Moon than the manned Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s, which arrived in a matter of days.

The Indian rocket is much less powerful than the United States’ Saturn V and orbited the Earth five or six times in an elliptical fashion to gain speed before being sent on a month-long lunar trajectory.

If the moon landing is successful, Vikram will explore the lunar area and collect images that he will send back to Earth for analysis.

The mission must last 14 days, which correspond to one lunar day.

ISRO chief S. Somanath stated that his engineers carefully studied the data from the last failed mission and tried their best to fix the failures.

In 2014, India became the first Asian country to place a satellite in orbit around Mars, and three years later it launched 104 satellites in a single mission.

Looking ahead to next year, the country of more than 1.4 billion people wants to carry out a three-day manned mission in orbit around the Earth.

India is also trying to increase its share, currently 2 percent, of the world’s commercial space market, thanks to much lower costs than its competitors.