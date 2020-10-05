Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, who earned Rs 90 crore every hour since the lockdown, is at number six in the list of world’s rich. If we talk about the top 10 rich of India, there is a difference of four times in the net worth of Mukesh Ambani, who is at the top, and Shiv Nadar, who is at number two. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, has a net worth of $ 86.1 billion, while Shiv Nadar, chairman of IT company HCL Technologies, has a net worth of $ 20.8 billion, according to the latest list of the Forbes Real Time Bilineries Index. Now the company’s reins are in the hands of Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the daughter of Shiv Nadar.

Adani is far behind Ambani

Also read: GIC to invest 5,512.5 crore and TPG 1,837.5 crore in Reliance Retail

At number three is Adani, whose net worth is $ 19.6 billion. Adani, 58, who dropped out of college, started her business with the commodity trade. Now the Adani Group is the largest port management company in the country. It is also poised to become the country’s largest airport operator. The company also trades in gas distribution, renewable energy, mining, defense and agricultural commodities. Radhakrishna Damani, founder of the company that runs the D-Mart retail chain, is the fourth richest person in India. Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank is at number five.

Only 3 Indians in the list of world’s top 100 rich

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos still remains at the top of the list of the world’s top 10 rich and no one is around him. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, again lags behind Elon Musk. Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, has now slipped to sixth position. A few weeks ago he reached the fourth position. If we talk about Indians in the top 100, then only 3 names are included in it. Apart from Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar is at 66th and Gautam Adani at 70th position.

Top 10 Dhankuber of India

World rank Industrialist Net worth Ages 6 Mukesh Ambani 86.1 billion dollars 63 64 Shiv Nadar 20.8 billion dollars 75 70 Gautam Adani 19.6 billion dollars 58 111 Radhakrishna Damani and Family 15.5 billion dollars 65 164 Uday Kotak $ 11.7 billion 61 165 Cyrus Poonawala 11.5 billion dollars 79 182 Lakshmi Mittal 10.3 billion dollars 70 211 Sunil Mittal and Family $ 9.1 billion 63 221 Dilip Shanghvi 8.7 billion dollars 65 234 Kumar Birla 8.4 billion dollars 53

Source: forbes.com/real-time-billionaires

Let us know that the real-time billionaire rankings of Forbes provide information about the fluctuations in public holdings everyday. This index is updated every 5 minutes after the stock market opens in different parts of the world. Networth of individuals whose property belongs to a private company is updated once a day.