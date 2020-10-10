Highlights: ‘Non-aligned movement cannot be the platform to weaken integrity’

India has stated in a strict tone that the Non-Aligned Movement has neither been nor can be the platform for any country’s efforts to undermine the territorial integrity of another country. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muralitharan said that the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has the potential to play a leading role to address the primary issues of the present times.

In his address at the Digital Ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, he said, ‘On the other hand if we raise such issues, instead of uniting us. If we limit our movement to a stage where it is done to make bilateral complaints or to embarrass fellow member nations. So we will soon become weak and inconsistent and we will have no stake in the global decision process. ‘

He said that all members should think before raising issues which are not on the agenda. Muralitharan said, “Naim was never a platform for any country to attempt to undermine the territorial integrity of another country and cannot be.” He said that when NAM member nations stand together and speak in one voice, for example Naim’s unwavering commitment to Palestine, we can and will have a decisive impact on global outcomes.

The Minister of State for External Affairs said that we can be a force for good. Muralitharan said that the Kovid-19 epidemic has given us a feeling of mutual connectedness and dependence on each other. He said, ‘We cannot fight this enemy alone. The people of our countries have been worst affected by this epidemic and its effects. This disease does not see boundaries, so our fight against it must be coordinated. ‘

Muralitharan referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in which he said that India’s immense vaccine production and supply capacity was used to help all mankind in fighting the corona virus crisis. Will go. Muralitharan said it was an expression of efforts that would guide India in securing temporary membership of the Security Council in 2021-22 and G20 in 2022. He said that India will use its rich development experiences for the welfare and peace of humanity, considering the whole world as one family.