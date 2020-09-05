Highlights: After the meeting in Moscow, China has warned that it will not leave even an inch of its land.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at questions over India’s statement regarding the meeting

Owaisi lashed out at PM Modi and said that our PM Modi is busy playing with peacocks in the garden?

Hyderabad

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart General V Fangay in Moscow amidst the ongoing standoff between India and China over LAC in eastern Ladakh. After the meeting, China has warned that it will not leave even an inch of its land. Now AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has taken a dig at the question on the absence of a statement from India about the meeting.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, “8 hours after the release of the statement of the Chinese Defense Minister in the bilateral talks in Moscow, there has been no statement towards our government.” Is our Prime Minister so busy playing with the peacock in his princely garden that he does not have time to speak about the occupation of China in 1000 square km in Ladakh? ‘ Owaisi has tagged Rajnath Singh in the tweet.

Owaisi had tweeted even before the meeting started

This was the first high-level face-to-face meeting between the two countries since border tensions in eastern Ladakh in May. Earlier, Owaisi had asked Defense Minister Rajnath Singh through a tweet whether he was going to ask China to vacate 1000 square kilometers of occupied India land in Ladakh unconditionally.

In his tweet after the news of Rajnath Singh’s meeting with the Chinese Defense Minister, Owaisi wrote, “Rajnath Singh Sir … are you going to tell the Chinese Defense Minister to unconditionally vacate our 1000 square kilometers of land, Which he has kept in Ladakh for 4 months or you are going to say like the Prime Minister’s Office that no one has come to our land. We want to know the truth. ‘

China’s statement after the meeting

Let us tell you that the border dispute between India and China met between the defense ministers of both countries for more than two hours in Moscow on Friday. A statement has been issued by China after the meeting. The Chinese have alleged in the statement that India is fully responsible for increasing tension in Ladakh. At the same time, the statement said in warning tone that China will not leave even an inch of its land.