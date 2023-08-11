The covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have skyrocketed, in just four years, the number of people punished by hunger on the planet. Latest World report on food security, edited by five United Nations specialized agencies, warned that last year 122 million more people suffered from hunger than in 2019. To this situation, already worrying in itself, a new challenge has now been added: in July, India prohibited the marketing abroad of non-basmati white rice, a category that represents a quarter of the total sales of the world’s leading exporter of this grain. The veto, which is in addition to another — on broken rice, that is, rice fragments — imposed in September, has unleashed fears of a rise in global inflation and an increase in food insecurity among the most vulnerable populations.

Rice is the staple food for more than 3 billion people in the world, and almost 90% of its cultivation is produced in Asia. After successive years of bumper harvests, the price of rice has remained more affordable than that of wheat or corn, even after the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict. However, due to the impact of the El Niño meteorological phenomenon on the yield of rice paddies, its amount worldwide has shot up between 15% and 20% since last September, according to estimates from the International Institute for Food Policy Research (Ifpri). According to the rice price index that the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) publishes monthly, in July it reached its highest level since 2008.

Faced with this situation, on July 20, New Delhi announced a change in its export policy for non-basmati white rice “to ensure adequate availability” in the local market and to “contain a rise in prices at the national level.”

The increase in inflation in the shopping basket is a sensitive issue for the Government of Narendra Modi, and much more so on the eve of a series of elections —the regional ones, which will be key, are held at the end of this year, and the generals in April 2024. Cereals are a predominant part of the diet of the world’s most populous nation, especially among the lower income classes. But its export is more lucrative than the sale in the domestic market. According to official data, given an increase in foreign demand, prices in India for non-basmati white rice have risen by 11.5% throughout the year and by 3% only between May and June.

We understand the motivation [del Gobierno]. The Indian authorities are trying to guarantee food security while trying to ease the inflationary pressure”, says Luis Breuer, representative of the International Monetary Fund for India. “That said, any measure taken by India will, of course, have side effects in the rest of the world, such as possible greater volatility in food prices,” said this economist in a video conference. “Therefore, the IMF encourages all nations, including India, to remove these types of export restrictions, which can be harmful globally,” he adds.

India is the second largest producer of rice (the first is China, although practically all of it is destined for domestic consumption) and the leading exporter for almost a decade. In 2022, it sold 22.3 million tons to more than 140 countries, occupying 40% of the global market share. Those record numbers came even after imposing a limitation on broken rice shipments in September and applying a 20% supplementary tariff on exports of high-quality rice. Altogether, 42 nations get more than half of their total rice imports from India, a portion that is not easily substituted with produce from other major exporters such as Thailand, Vietnam or Pakistan. Among the most dependent buyers of Indian rice are Bangladesh, Nepal, Benin, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Togo and Guinea.

“The new ban reinforces last year’s,” said Shirley Mustafa, a commodity market analyst at the FAO, by phone. “Although it applies to a very specific type of rice (white Indica that is neither basmati, nor aromatic, nor parboiled), it is a substantially important category for Asian and African food supplies,” she emphasizes. In fact, almost half of Indian exports in 2022 were non-basmati rice. Mustafa, however, insists that India “has promised exceptions” and that it will accommodate requests from countries claiming food insecurity with broken rice. From the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, a think tank based in the Indian capital, they consider that for the country to become a “responsible leader of the global South in the G-20” it should stop imposing “restrictions abrupt”.

Although India has enough reserves for its 1.4 billion people, extreme heat and heavy monsoon rains are feared to damage the next crop, which was planted in June and will be harvested in September. In fact, although the cultivated area was expected to increase after the rise in the price of rice, so far farmers have planted on an area that is 6% less than in 2022.

The The United States Rice Federation has reassured consumers Americans on the impact of India’s decision: “Rest assured: there is enough American rice to fill pots in every corner of the country.” “This is not about toilet paper in the spring of 2020,” the entity settled in a statement, alluding to the exorbitant demand for this product when the pandemic was declared and it fed on the belief that it was going to run out.

Agri-food bans are not new. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the number of countries imposing them has risen from three to 16, according to Ifpri. Indonesia banned palm oil exports; Argentina, those of beef; and Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan, those of various cereals. During the first weeks of the covid-19 pandemic, at least 21 nations applied similar obstacles.

Sara Mbago-Bhunu, Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa at the UN International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), believes that opportunities can also emerge from this crisis. In a video call, she details that, for example, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda have been working for a long time to reduce dependence on other countries and not be so affected by protectionist measures. “They are expanding the irrigated agricultural areas and are betting on a very interesting system of intensifying rice cultivation, a method that, in addition to increasing production, allows the cultivation of this cereal to be combined with aquaculture production,” she points out.

This expert emphasizes that “rice cultivation requires 40% of the world’s irrigation water and contributes significantly to climate change, since 10% of global methane emissions come from rice paddies.” For this reason, the Asian power also has before it the possibility of “gaining credibility”: “India could use this period, in which it has sufficient rice reserves, to improve these cultivation intensification systems and adopt more sustainable practices for reduce greenhouse gas emissions”, says Mbago-Bhunu.

