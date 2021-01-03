On January 26 this year, a contingent of Bangladesh Army will participate in India’s Republic Day Parade. This is the second time foreign troops will participate in India’s biggest ceremony and march on Rajpath.

A Bangladeshi party has been invited to participate in the parade at a time when both countries are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s existence. The marching contingent would comprise 96 soldiers, and carry a license-built variant of its BD-08 rifles – the Chinese Type 81 7.62mm assault weapon.

Bangladesh Ordinance Factory produces more than 10,000 such assault rifles every year. Foreign troops took part in the India parade for the first time in 2016 when a French army consisting of 130 troops marched along the Rajpath. The then French President, François Hollande, witnessed the parade as chief guest that year.

This year the parade will be smaller, with fewer participants and only a quarter of the general number of spectators due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. This time only 25 thousand passes are being issued. It will be compulsory for all participants to participate in the parade, that is, all soldiers, police paramilitary personnel, hundred students above 15 years of age and other civilians as well as spectators. Apparently, along with the President and the Prime Minister, all domestic and foreign guests will also follow it.

Not only this, due to the social distance, the decoration and texture of the marching squad will also change. But instead of 144 soldiers, there will be a squad of only 96 soldiers. Usually a squad consists of 12 rows and 12 columns. But, this time there will be only eight rows in 12 columns. Because, it is important to keep a proper distinction between the soldiers. Younger children will not be included in the parade this time. The government has taken this decision because of their health security.