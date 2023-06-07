Narenda Modi was elected India’s new prime minister in May 2014. Although he represents economically liberal approaches, many observers see Indian democracy endangered by his strongly Hindu-nationalist style of leadership.

Narendra Modi’s political career began with the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

His anti-Muslim policies have been heavily criticized.

He is known for his austere lifestyle.

New Delhi – Indian politician Narendra Modi was active in Hindu nationalist organizations from an early age. In the Bharatiya Janata Party he climbed up the political career ladder from 1988. As head of government of the state of Gujarat, Modi achieved economic and administrative successes from the early 2000s. In 2014 he was finally elected and sworn in as Prime Minister of India. However, international organizations have repeatedly noticed human rights violations and a latent anti-Muslim attitude in Modi’s leadership style. Critics therefore accuse him of wanting to set up a Hindu state and gradually undermining India’s democracy.

Narendra Modi: His political career at a glance

1971: Modi joins the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at

1988: Switch to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

1988: Appointed Secretary General of the State of Gujarat

2002: Modi is elected Chief Minister of the BJP in Gujarat

2007 and 2012: Modi wins the elections as BJP prime minister

2014: Modi becomes Prime Minister of India

2019: Modi’s second term as prime minister begins

Narendra Modi: From tea stand owner to politician

On September 17, 1950, Narendra Modi was born in Vadnagar, Mahesana District. He was the third of six children. He does not come from an upper caste, but belongs to the “OBC caste” (Other backward classes), which includes more socially disadvantaged groups of people in India. Since his father was a grocer and owner of a tea stall, Modi already ran his own tea stall in Ahmedabad with his brother when he was a teenager. Modi got engaged at the tender age of 13. However, he says he decided as a teenager to leave his family and travel to India.

His path led him, among other things, to the Ramakrishna Mission, where his attempt to become a monk failed. He soon found himself in politics. In 1971 he became an active member of the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He further developed his political interest while studying political science at the University of Delhi. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1979, he obtained a master’s degree from the University of Gujarat four years later.

In 1985 he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is pursuing a similar Hindu nationalist course as the RSS. Three years later, Narendra Modi had already made it to General Secretary of the BJP in his native state of Gujarat. With his involvement, the BJP experienced an enormous political boom in the 1990s.

Narendra Modi: His rise path to India’s Prime Minister

In the early 2000s, Narendra Modi’s political career continued to gain momentum. In 2001, after a series of natural disasters, the head of government of the state of Gujarat announced his resignation. Modi succeeded him and emerged as an openly Hindu nationalist politician. But at the same time he managed to modernize the local administrative apparatus and to help Gujarat to a new economic boom.

Due to his successes, Modi was soon regarded as a promising lead candidate for the BJP for the national parliament. In 2007 and 2012 he was once again able to secure his position as head of government in the state of Gujarat. In May 2014 he won the general election as the BJP’s top candidate with an absolute majority and was sworn in as prime minister soon after.

Narendra Modi: The Prime Minister under criticism

At this point, Narendra Modi was already known internationally for his strongly Hindu nationalist style of leadership. Above all, the politician’s anti-Muslim attitude keeps heating up. Modi was criticized for years, especially for his behavior during the Gujarat riots in 2002. A train fire in February 2002 killed many Hindu pilgrims. Although the cause was unclear, Hindu nationalist officials in the country suspected a terrorist attack by Muslims.

There were violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims with numerous fatalities (according to unofficial figures over 2,000 Muslims). In addition, 150,000 Muslims are said to have been expelled and over 270 mosques destroyed. The Modi government has been accused of condoning and even supporting the violent crackdown. Hindu nationalist extremists apparently took targeted action against the Muslim population – and were not prevented from doing so. Many international observers also accused Modi of human rights violations due to anti-religious behavior. The US therefore refused Modi an entry visa in 2005.

Narendra Modi: The policies of India’s Prime Minister

Although Narendra Modi tends to be politically conservative, his economic policy is definitely taking a liberal line. Among other things, his tax reforms ensured a strengthening of the domestic economy. The politician was thus able to attract a growing number of foreign investors to India. In addition, modernization and digitization remain at the top of his agenda. The background is, among other things, the expansion of competitiveness in competition with China.

However, Modi’s political course has repeatedly triggered protests in India. Among other things, he caused all 500 and 1000 rupee notes to be canceled in a rushed action in 2018, which led to turbulence in the financial sector. The politician also reaped violent protests from Indian farmers for his liberalization tendencies in the agricultural sector. State health care and pensions were also cut under his government. Funds for the Ministry of the Environment were also cut.

Narendra Modi’s foreign policy in recent years has increasingly focused on strengthening ties with countries in the Middle East. Relations with Pakistan remained tense due to new border treaties with the Indian-Bangladeshi enclaves. In the fight against India’s biggest rival China, Modi has also increasingly secured important contacts in the USA. Nevertheless, the Indian Prime Minister does not want to make India’s role as a great power too dependent on other states. Especially in its competition with the economically much stronger China, the Modi government is pursuing a path to more self-determination.

Narendra Modi: India’s head of government as a threat to democracy

Because of his increasingly authoritarian style of leadership, Narendra Modi has repeatedly been accused of endangering India’s democracy. The politician faces accusations of imprisoning innocent people as terrorists – preferably Muslims and supporters of religious minorities. Meanwhile, Modi is said to be taking strict action against critical journalists and opponents of the government. Among other things, he is said to be spreading fake news on the Internet with a veritable army of trolls and hating those who criticize his management style.

According to critics and observers from non-governmental organizations, Modi is to gradually pursue India’s transformation into an authoritarian Hindu state that excludes certain groups of people. Under his reign, Hindu nationalist violence has also increased sharply in recent years. Because of the illiberal tendencies, the US organization Freedom House India’s democracy meanwhile downgraded to only “partially free”.

Narendra Modi: India’s prime minister in private

When it comes to his lifestyle, Narendra Modi is also taking a hard line. His strictly ascetic lifestyle is characterized by vegetarianism and the renunciation of tobacco and alcohol. With the election as prime minister in 2014, the politician’s private life also came to the fore. During the election campaign it became known that Modi is married. However, according to his brother, the marriage was never consummated. The reason is said to be the celibate way of life, as cultivated by the members of the RSS organization. Narendra Modi and his wife Jashodaben – who publicly presents herself as a traditionalist Hindu wife – have been living apart for decades.