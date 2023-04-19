India’s population will surpass China’s later this year by 2.9 million, making it the world’s most populous country with 1.428 billion people, according to data from a United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report released this Wednesday (19).

The demographic indicators of the report on the situation of world population in 2023 show that India will have an estimated population greater than that of China, which will have 1.425 billion inhabitants. This estimate refers to the “average of the year” and does not specify when India took or will take the lead.

The World Population Review center, which estimates population growth projections in real time, indicates that today India has surpassed the barrier of 1.426 billion inhabitants, with a difference of about 400,000 more inhabitants than China. The international organization initially expected this to happen in mid-April, although the absence of a population census in India since 2011 makes it difficult to assess the accuracy of the projections. For this reason, experts cannot determine the exact date when India officially took over or will take over as the most populous country in the world.

India carries out a new census every ten years, however, it had to postpone the one scheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will only complete it in 2024, according to the country’s authorities.

Population growth

India’s rise to the top of the list of the world’s most populous countries would mark the first time China has been ousted from that position since the UN began keeping records in the 1950s. Since then, India’s population has grown by more than a billion. of people, more than the total population of Europe, and it continues to grow, unlike China, which for the first time in decades has started to show negative growth.

According to UN estimates, India will continue to maintain positive population growth for decades, with the “medium variant” scenario, which represents the average of historical behavior, estimating that India will exceed 1.5 billion people by 2030 and will continue to increase until 2064, until reaching a peak of 1.7 billion.

This trend is due to the low average age of the Asian country: one in four people is under 14 years old, and the fertility rate, which, despite having decreased in recent decades, is two births per mother, according to the UNFPA report. .

Despite being mostly rural, most of the Indian population is concentrated in metropolitan regions and in states located in the North, where average fertility rates are higher than in the rest of the country’s geography.