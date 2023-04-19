Data released by the United Nations showed today, Wednesday, that India is on its way to becoming the largest country in the world in terms of population, overtaking China by about three million people in the middle of this year.

Estimates of the State of World Population Report 2023 issued by the United Nations Population Fund indicate that the population of India will reach 1.4286 billion, compared to 1.4257 billion for China.

The data showed that the United States comes in third place by a wide margin, with an estimated population of about 340 million people. The report indicated that the estimates are based on information available until February 2023.

Demographics experts, based on previous data from the United Nations, predicted that India would overtake China this month. However, the latest report did not specify a date for that.

United Nations population officials said it was impossible to set a date due to “uncertainty” about data from India and China, especially since the last census in India was in 2011 after the next census, which was scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the pandemic.

Although India and China will account for more than a third of the world’s estimated population of 8.045 billion, the population growth of the two Asian giants is slowing, much faster in China than in India.

China’s population shrank last year for the first time in six decades, a historic turnaround that is expected to mark the beginning of a long period of decline in the number of citizens.

India’s annual population growth has averaged 1.2 percent since 2011, compared to 1.7 percent in the previous decade, according to government data.