India on Friday asked Pakistan to release and return 185 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners, whose citizenship has already been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistani authorities. Apart from this, the Foreign Ministry said that Pakistan has also been asked to provide immediate diplomatic access to Indian fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners who are in its captivity and are believed to be Indians. The request to this effect came from the perspective of exchange of lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen between the two countries.Under the 2008 Framework Agreement, the two countries exchange such lists on the first day of every year. In the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic, India has asked Pakistan to ensure the safety and welfare of all Indian citizens and prisoners considered Indian citizens and fishermen. The Foreign Ministry statement said that India submitted a list of 263 Pakistani nationals and 77 fishermen who are in India’s custody. Similarly, Pakistan also submitted a list of 49 civilian prisoners and fishermen who are in the same captivity and are believed to be Indians.

The ministry said that in this context Pakistan has been asked to release and return 185 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners, whose citizenship has already been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistani authorities. It said that the government has asked Pakistan to grant visas to a team of medical experts and expedite their arrival in Pakistan, which will take stock of the mental state of the Indian prisoners in various Pakistani jails. The statement said that along with this, it has also been proposed to organize a joint visit of the Joint Judicial Committee to Pakistan soon.