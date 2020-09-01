Tensions between the two countries escalated after violent clashes between the forces of China and India at South Pangong Lake. While India has thwarted the Chinese attack, China has alleged that the Indian Army crossed the Line of Actual Control. Meanwhile, the English newspaper ‘The Telegraph’, quoting an official source, claimed that a military post in China has been occupied by the Indian Army.The newspaper stated that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China had allegedly tried to occupy the territory of India. In response to the Chinese attack, the Special Operations Battalion captured a Chinese camp on the hill near Pangong Lake, an official source quoted the Telegraph as saying. The source has also claimed that the situation is expected to become more tense. The Chinese army has been pushed back and captured the area near Chushul village.

China accused India

China’s official media Global Times quoted the PLA’s Western Command as saying that the Indian Army violated the consensus reached in the ongoing talks between the two countries. On Monday, the Indian Army deliberately crossed the Line of Actual Control and took deliberate provocation. At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijin said that Chinese soldiers always strictly follow the Line of Actual Control. They never cross the LAC. The forces on both sides are negotiating the situation there.



Chinese media threatens India

China’s propaganda newspaper Global Times has stated in its editorial that India is not in a competition with China, and newspaper editor Hu Shijin has claimed directly by tweeting that the end of the Pangong dispute will end in India’s defeat. The editorial said, “If India wants to take a military confrontation, then PLA will do more harm to Indian Army than 1962”.

Ladakh border: India-China fighters again clash