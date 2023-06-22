FromChristiane Kuehl close

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Washington for a summit. President Joe Biden wants to pull him into Team USA. But India is shy: The country pursues interest politics between all camps.

Washington/Frankfurt – India doesn’t love the West. But for the USA, the huge country is indispensable. US President Joe Biden wants to build India as a counterweight to China and break out of its decades-old partnership with Russia. He also offers arms supplies and high-technology transfers to India – and now has a prime minister Narendra Modi invited to a lavish state visit. After an informal meal by Modi with the Biden couple on Wednesday evening, the official program will start this Thursday. Modi will meet with the President in the Oval Office, addressing a joint session of the two chambers of Congress. A press conference with Biden will be followed in the evening by a vegetarian state banquet. As a Hindu, Modi does not eat meat for religious reasons.

The program sounds standard, but it is by no means. Modi is only the fourth foreign statesman to address both chambers of Congress more than once, having addressed them there in 2016. Before him, only Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and received this honor Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But Modi also has to give something for this honor: the joint press conference with Biden. Since taking office in 2014, Modi has never held a press conference or answered questions publicly in India. In this he is more like his Chinese counterparts: China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang had this week at the German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin that no questions were allowed at the joint press meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Something like that is unlikely to be possible in Washington.

India: the world’s largest democracy and an uncomfortable partner for the West

India is the most populous country in the world and the largest democracy on the planet. But open society is under pressure under Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP also governs about half of the states; in many of these there is growing hostility towards the more than 200 million Indians of Muslim faith. According to a British magazine report economist dispossessions or even lynchings of Christians and Muslims are increasing. Journalists complain about media intimidation; and India’s courts are largely docile in cases involving the state. Dozens of MPs from Biden’s Democratic Party wrote to the President asking him to address the human rights situation to Modi.

Joe Biden and his government is in for a dance: they must address issues without alienating Modi. After all, Washington wants something from him. And India is well aware that its power will continue to grow in the complicated world situation. Modi wants to lead India to great power status. His long-term goal is to become one of several poles of a future multipolar world on an equal footing with the USA and China. The Ukraine war and the rivalry between the USA and China are playing into his pocket. Because all sides are courting his country. “We like having multiple choices. And of course we’re trying to make the best of it,” Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a rare interview with the summit shortly before the summit economist.

India and the USA: Great expectations of Modi’s summit with Biden

The expectations of this day in Washington are high on both sides. “It’s a milestone in our relationship. It is a very significant visit, a very important visit,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday. “This visit by Prime Minister Modi will be looked back on as a real springboard for US-India relations, particularly on defense issues,” exulted Ely Ratner, US assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific affairs, in early June. A stronger India that can defend its own interests and thus contribute to regional security is good for the US. Ratner added that they want to see India as an exporter of security in the region.

The elephant in the room is there China. Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stressed: “This visit is not about China. But the question of China’s role in the military, technological and economic spheres will be on the agenda.” India has long had a warm mutual dislike for Washington’s main rival China, which has only grown since border skirmishes in 2020. But because India distrusts the West, it is unlikely to enter into a formal alliance with the US. Even India’s entry into the Quad security alliance with the USA, Japan and Australia was a minor sensation. But Quad is in Modi’s interest because it wants to protect the Indian Ocean from a larger Chinese presence. It wants to strengthen its land defenses against China and not fight the US over Taiwan.

Modi in Washington: Biden will address Russia and the Ukraine war

India has not yet supported the West in the Ukraine war either. Like many other emerging countries, India does not want to position itself either in this conflict or in the rivalry between the USA and China. It is a member of the BRICS group of large emerging economies, which includes India itself, China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa. The group sees itself as an advocate of the Global South and does not belong to any alliance. Despite the Russian invasion, India continues to buy armaments from Russia and has multiplied its oil imports from there. In September 2022, Modi only managed to become Russia’s president Wladimir Putin to admonish: “The present time is not an era of war.”

India and USA: Several agreements on arms deliveries expected

As a result, Biden will bring up Russia and the Ukraine war with Modi. But he will also have something to offer India. And so it is expected that the USA During the summit, General Electric will be authorized to produce engines in India for its self-developed fighter jets. The sale of 31 armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones from General Atomics to India is also to be signed. The USA also wants to announce the dismantling of trade barriers for defense and high-tech products. Modi also meets with the heads of several major American companies that may invest in India.

Apple boss Tim Cook told investors in May: “The dynamics of the market, the vibrancy, are incredible. India is at a turning point.” Apple already produces seven percent of its smartphones in India; Apple licensee Foxconn from Taiwan is currently building several smartphone factories in the country. Also included China unspoken involved. Because India is competing with China to attract exactly those companies that want to escape their dependence on the People’s Republic and want to have several mainstays in Asia in the future.