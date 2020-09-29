India on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to China, stating that it has never accepted a unilaterally defined so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 1959 and everyone, including the Chinese side, is aware of it. The Ministry hoped that the neighboring country would avoid making unconfirmed unilateral interpretation of the so-called border. New Delhi rejected China’s view that Beijing adheres to its 1959 stance on the concept of LAC.

Amid the deadlock in eastern Ladakh for nearly five months, China’s Foreign Ministry said that Beijing accepted its 1959 stance on the concept of LAC. India has reacted strongly to China’s statement. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said in response to a media question on the issue, “India has never accepted the so-called de facto Line of Control as unilaterally defined in 1959.” The same situation has been maintained and everyone, including the Chinese side, is aware of it.

Srivastava’s remarks came after a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry told the Allied newspaper ‘Hindustan Times’ that China had proposed LAC on November 7, 1959, in a letter sent to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru by its then Prime Minister Chow Enlai. Considers

A spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs cited various bilateral agreements, including the 1993 Agreement on Peace and Sustainability on LAC, the Agreement on Confidence Building Steps in 1996 and the Political Standards and Determinative Principles for Resolving the Boundary Issue in 2005 The agreement is also included. He mentioned these agreements to indicate that the two sides had committed to reaching a mutual agreement on LAC alignment.

Srivastava said, “Therefore, now the Chinese side’s assertion that there is only one LAC is completely contrary to all the commitments made by China in these agreements.” He said that the Indian side has always respected LAC and Has followed. Referring to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent address to Parliament, Srivastava said that it is the Chinese side which has tried to unilaterally change the status quo by its efforts to encroach on LACs in various parts of the western sector.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also said that China has repeatedly reiterated in the last few months that the current situation in the border areas should be resolved according to the agreements between the two countries. Srivastava said, “Even in the agreement between the Foreign Minister and his Chinese counterpart on September 10, the Chinese side has reiterated its commitment to abide by all existing agreements.” He said, “We therefore hope that the Chinese side will sincerely abide by all agreements and concurrence and will refrain from unilaterally unconfirmed interpretation of LAC”.