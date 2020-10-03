India follows a ‘no first use’ policy on nuclear weapons. India also maintains a policy of not using nuclear weapons against countries that do not have nuclear power. India is an important partner in the global effort to eliminate arms and prevent further expansion. This assurance has been given by India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Ringla at the United Nations on Friday.Speaking on the occasion of ‘International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons’, Harsh said,’ India attaches great priority to the Conference on Disarmament as being the forum for the only Multilateral Disarmament Agreement and supports the Agreement on Detailed Nuclear Weapons Convention. is.’ He further said that India repeats the commitment to abolish nuclear weapons.

Countries with nuclear potential should talk

Foreign Secretary said that in this direction, India has made its commitment in the Working Paper and Conference on Disarmament submitted in 2006 to the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly. Harsh Vardhan said, “We think nuclear weapons can be eradicated through a step-by-step multilateral framework with universal commitment and consensus”. India supports dialogue among all nuclear-capacity countries to build trust and confidence.