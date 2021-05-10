India’s coronavirus drama bottomed out last Friday when full-fledged hospital staff fled to avoid retaliation, abandoning his patients in critical condition. The Kriti private center in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of Delhi, was running out of oxygen supplies and, after the first death of a patient, the director of the center ordered all employees to flee “for their lives”.

It so happens that, a few days before, a dozen relatives of one of the inmates with covid had hit him a brutal beating of the receptionist which excused the lack of oxygen cylinders. Fearing lynching, doctors, nurses and administrative staff left the clinic at nightfall on Friday. Some of them hid in the kitchen.

Shortly after, some relatives gave the alarm signal, given the unusual calm of the building and called the police, who found a building with fifty beds occupied by covid patients. but with no one in charge.

“Where are the doctors? Where are the receptionists? Where are the nurses? What about the pharmacist? Where is everyone? “A relative is heard shouting at the police officers, in heartbreaking images released today.

COVID-19 patients receive care in an isolation center in New Delhi. Photo Xinhua

By then, several relatives had managed to penetrate reserved areas, meeting six dead patients, three of them in intensive care. Then two more would die, as the director herself acknowledged to the Hindustan Times, bringing the total to eight dead, aged between 40 and 75.

Without oxygen

At eleven o’clock at night, several families began to attack the facilities, forcing the police to intervene. She also brought with her three oxygen cylinders. “Nobody warned us of anything”, says a commissioner, “and at two in the morning we had already brought twenty bottles.”

On the other hand, the director, Swathi Rathore, assures that throughout the morning she did all the possible steps to obtain oxygen, without success. “We need sixty bottles a day, but we only got ten. No one has helped us. On Friday we had to ask the families to take their patients, but they couldn’t find any free beds anywhere. “

A family that did, in Dehradun, two hundred miles away, remembers the ordeal of the last four days. “They have no facilities, no resources, nothing,” Nandkishore exclaims. “My brother-in-law survived because we were refilling our own cylinder.”

Mass funerals for coronavirus victims in India. Photo EFE

On Saturday morning, the rest of the surviving families were urged to find another center, given its imminent closure. But today, when the drama has transcended, it was open again.

Indian televisions they pick up incidents like this almost dailyAlthough the fact that they always correspond to large cities raises concerns that the situation is even worse in the much more populous rural India, remote and far from the spotlight.

In the present case, the drama took place in Gurgaon, “the city of the future” near New Delhi, a city of offices and shopping centers in which the emerging middle class aspires to live and work. A city officially renamed with a Sanskrit name, Gurugram, by Narendra Modi’s party, and presented as “city of knowledge”.

These new revelations coincide with the confinement of the delegation Indian who was attending the G7 summit in London as a guest. The test of two of its members have been positive, for which the Indian Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, will be forced to intervene by videoconference.

Just six days ago, Jaishankar put his diplomats on the warpath to “counter the skewed coverage” of the health crisis hitting India. It should be added that the British variant of covid-19 is precisely the most detected in this devastating second wave of the epidemic in India, aggravated by two indigenous mutations.

