The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday that India has successfully isolated and cultured a new strain of corona virus that has appeared in Britain. Culture is a process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions and usually outside their natural environment.

ICMR claimed in a tweet that no country has so far successfully isolated or cultured a new variant of the SARS-Covey-2 found in Britain. The ICMR said the new type of virus encountered in Britain has now been successfully isolated and cultured at the National Institute of Virology with all forms. Specimens for this were collected from people returned from Britain.

It is noteworthy that Britain recently announced that a new type of virus has been found in people, which is up to 70 percent more contagious. The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that a total of 29 people have been confirmed infected with this new strain of SARS-Kovi-2 in India so far.

In India, the dreaded strain of corona virus is spreading day by day. According to the information given by the Ministry of Health on Friday, four more new types of corona virus have been found in India. After which the total number of these patients in the country has reached 29.