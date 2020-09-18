Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his hope that the tournament will infuse positive energy into the lives of millions of people because of the Coronas virus epidemic most of the time. Have had to do. Gavaskar expressed happiness over being included as a commentator in Dream 11 IPL 2020, saying that I am very happy to welcome Indian cricket with Dream 11 IPL. He said that I am thrilled to be part of a commentary panel equipped with many experts and I am eagerly looking forward to this tournament with sports enthusiasts.

He further said that the IPL has been the best platform to give talent a chance and I hope that this year too we will get to see something similar. All eyes will be on the inaugural match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. We will see Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing after a year and I am sure everyone will be desperate to see him.

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 19 September. Both teams are busy in preparations. Both CSK and Mumbai Indians have the most successful IPL captains. Mumbai Indians have won four titles under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and CSK has won three titles under Dhoni’s captaincy.