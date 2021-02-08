At least 14 people have died as a result of the melting of a glacier and the flooding caused by it in the Indian high-mountain state of Uttarakhand, according to the TV channel NDTV…

Before that, there was information about seven dead.

About 170 people are still missing, about 30 of them were trapped in a mountain tunnel about 2.5 km long, rescuers have not yet managed to get through to them.

The tragedy occurred last Sunday, ice masses descended down the Himalayan rivers Alaknanda and Dhauliganga and provoked a major flood, destroying one of the dams of two hydroelectric power plants under construction.

Initially, 150 were reported missing, most of them workers at the Rishiganga hydroelectric power station, which was the main target. It is known that the citizens of the Russian Federation were not affected by the natural disaster.