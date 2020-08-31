The government imposed a ‘lockdown’ across the country on 25 March to prevent corona virus infection. It has impacted the economy. The Center started approving economic activities gradually from 20 April. Most rating agencies and experts have forecast a fall in the country’s GDP in 2020-21. The whole world is affected by Corona. In such a situation, we understand how the other economy of Group-7 has reported.

Highest in India, down 23.9 percent India has recorded the largest decline in GDP in the April-June quarter. India’s GDP has registered a decline of 23.9 percent. England comes second in this list. Its GDP has fallen by 20.4 percent in the April-June quarter.

France’s growth rate minus 13.8 percent The third most affected country in this case is France. The growth rate in the June quarter has fallen by 13.8 percent. Italy has recorded a decline of 12.4 percent and Canada 12 percent. Initially Corona was uncontrolled in Italy, but later it took control.

US growth rate declines by 9.5% Germany’s GDP declined by 10.1 percent in the April-June quarter. Similarly, the GDP of the US has registered a decline of 9.5 per cent and Japan’s GDP by 7.6 per cent.