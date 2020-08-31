These 5 rules are going to change from September 1, related to your finance
Highest in India, down 23.9 percent
India has recorded the largest decline in GDP in the April-June quarter. India’s GDP has registered a decline of 23.9 percent. England comes second in this list. Its GDP has fallen by 20.4 percent in the April-June quarter.
France’s growth rate minus 13.8 percent
The third most affected country in this case is France. The growth rate in the June quarter has fallen by 13.8 percent. Italy has recorded a decline of 12.4 percent and Canada 12 percent. Initially Corona was uncontrolled in Italy, but later it took control.
US growth rate declines by 9.5%
Germany’s GDP declined by 10.1 percent in the April-June quarter. Similarly, the GDP of the US has registered a decline of 9.5 per cent and Japan’s GDP by 7.6 per cent.
The only positive growth rate in China
China is the only country in the large and developed economy to record positive growth rates in the April-June quarter. Its growth rate was plus 3.2 percent in the June quarter. Actually Corona started with Chi. After that it gradually spread to other countries. China managed to control the virus by implementing a lockdown for about three months, due to which the situation is now under control and normal. Economic activity there has returned to a rapid track. Many such reports have come out, which say that China has increased imports from India because its industrial activity is going on fast here.
