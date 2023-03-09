Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell at the Indian Ministry of Oil showed today, Thursday, that fuel consumption, which is an indicator of oil demand, has reached 18.49 million tons.

Gasoline sales increased by 8.9 percent, to 2.8 million tons.

Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas, also shrank by 0.1 percent, to 2.39 million tons.

Preliminary fuel sales data on March 1 showed that sales of gasoil and gasoline increased in February compared to January, indicating a growth in industrial activity.

Sales of road paving bitumen in India jumped 21.5 percent month on month, while fuel oil use fell just over 5 percent in February compared to January.