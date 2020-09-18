Bad news is constantly coming out about the economy. However, good news has also come to light on one aspect. The country’s foreign exchange reserves are close to their all-time highs. Currently, India’s foreign exchange reserves are $ 541.66 billion. This is revealed in the Reserve Bank of India data. Earlier, in the week ended September 4, the country’s foreign exchange reserves had increased by $ 58.2 million to $ 542.01 billion.The country’s total gold reserves rose by $ 499 million to $ 38.02 billion in the week under review. In addition, the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund decreased by $ 1 million to $ 1.482 billion. The country’s foreign exchange reserves deposited with the Monetary Fund declined by $ 11 million to $ 4.637 billion.

Today in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that India’s foreign exchange reserves have increased to $ 537 billion, which is enough for 19 months of imports. He said that we are not considering increasing tax rates to compensate for the loss in revenue due to Corona virus. He clearly stated that the issue of GST compensation to the states will be discussed in the GST Council. At the same time, he also said that as far as the issue of GST compensation to the states is concerned, the Center is not withdrawing from its responsibility.