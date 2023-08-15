The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced that India’s first satellite-based solar observatory, the PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 mission, is ready for launch. The launch of Aditya-L1 should be scheduled for the end of August although the exact date has yet to be announced. “Aditya-L1, India’s first space observatory for studying the Sun, is preparing for launch. The satellite built at UR Rao Satellite Center (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota,” said the ‘ISRO in a post on X (formally known as Twitter) last Monday. Aditya-L1, named in honor of the Sun’s core, aims to provide an unprecedented view of the Sun’s behavior by positioning itself in a halo-shaped orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system , about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

This strategic position will allow Aditya-L1 to observe the Sun continuously without being hindered by eclipses or occultations, allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space climate in real time. The satellite is equipped with seven advanced instruments designed to examine various structures of the Sun, from the photosphere and chromosphere to the outermost layer, the corona. Scientists have high hopes for Aditya-L1 payloads, which are expected to uncover the physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism, magnetic field topology and the development of coronal mass ejections. The spacecraft data will help identify the sequence of processes leading to solar flare events and contribute to a deeper understanding of the factors affecting space climate.