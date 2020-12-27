new Delhi: The country’s first driverless metro is now ready to pick up speed on the magenta line of the capital Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first driverless Metro on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line on Monday. Not only this, PM Modi will also start the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service on the Airport Express line.

With this initiative, Delhi Metro will join seven metro networks of the world where the driverless train is being run. Trains with no driver will be fully automated, requiring minimal human intervention. An assistant will be deployed in the metro, who will not be a driver, but will only be present to help the people.

Due to the automatic metro, it will take less time, as well as the possibility of human error also decreases. After this, the metro will also try to broaden this project. The long magenta line at 37 km was launched from the beginning with driverless feature, after which it is now being completely driverless. After this, the Pink Line will also be made driverless soon.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi will not only introduce a driverless metro but will also introduce the National Common Mobility Card, which is also a major achievement of the fully operational National Common Mobility Card on the Airport Metro. Any person holding a debit card can travel on the Airport Express line using that card. This facility will be available on the entire Delhi Metro network by the year 2022. The advantage of this is that with a single card, passengers will be able to travel in the metro of any city of the country.

Recently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has completed 18 years of its operations for the operation of the Delhi Metro. It has been decided to start this facility from December 28, after the trial of the operation of the driverless Metro and the safety standards by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). After the Magenta Line, a 58 km long Pink Line (Shiv Vihar-Majlis Park) corridor will have a driverless metro.

