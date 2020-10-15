There is happy news for millions of devotees of Vaishno Devi. The government is going to build a modern bus port on the lines of the airport opposite Katra railway station. The bus port will have facilities for budget hotels for pilgrims to stay, best restaurants to eat, mobile charging to Wi-Fi, etc. At the same time, apart from bus, car parking, there will be motels for driver-conductor rest. The country’s first Katra Modern Bus Port will be ready by August 2022.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., a public undertaking of the Ministry of Road Transport. (NHIDCL) Consultant appointed for Katra Modern Bus Port has prepared a feasibility report. A senior official said that the detail project report of the bus port will be ready by December and the work of building the port will be started from the new year. Bus Port NHAIDCL is constructing it with its own money, but it will be operated by private operators for better facilities and maintenance.

Also read- When will the Vande Bharat train begin to go to Vaishno Devi? Minister Jitendra Singh gave this answer

The official said that Katra Bus Port will be built on more than 30 acres of land. And it is estimated to cost Rs 620 crore. The bus will be just 150 meters in front of Port Katra railway station. In addition to road transport, pilgrims coming by train will also be able to avail the facility of bus port. Its specialty will be that 10% of the bus port’s commercial shops will be reserved for local MSMEs. With which the youth of the state can get employment and the micro-scale industries of the regional entrepreneurs will gain momentum.

Hotel can also be found for a few hours

The official of the undertaking said that there will be a stay for a few hours in hotels at Katra Modern Bus Port for common pilgrims. Where pilgrims will get facilities of bathroom, toilet, locker etc. He will not have to pay the full day’s rent. WiFi will be available at the bus port. Will be able to buy bus tickets online. The port will have real-time large electronic boards, in which information about buses coming from all over the country will be available. Apart from this there will be shopping coplex, cinema hall, AC waiting hall, separate car parking facilities for buses, cars and motorcycles.