India’s ex-president Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday from the consequences of a corona infection. The 84-year-old was diagnosed with Covid-19 three weeks ago and was treated in a clinic in the capital New Delhi, as reported by Indian media. Mukherjee was head of state from 2012 to 2017. The Congress Party’s politician has played important key roles in a career spanning more than 50 years. Among other things, he was Indian Foreign, Defense and Finance Minister.

India is badly affected by the corona pandemic: On Monday, the country reported 78,512 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours – more than any other country. The number of registered corona infections was over 3.6 million. After the US and Brazil, India is the worst hit in the world.

Despite the dramatic increase in new infections, the government is sticking to its decision to loosen further corona restrictions in order to stimulate the economy again. On Monday, India reported a 23.9 percent decline in gross domestic product between April and June.

Numerous politicians and celebrities have also contracted Covid-19. Bollywood film star Amitabh Bachchan survived an infection in early August after several weeks in a clinic. Interior Minister Amit Shah has been hospitalized twice for a corona infection. Antibody studies suggest that in India’s capital New Delhi, 29 percent of residents have already gone through a corona infection. The number of infections is particularly high in the slums. (epd)