Government data showed on Tuesday that Asia’s third-largest economy grew by 4.4 percent in the October-December period year-on-year, down from 6.3 percent in the July-September period.

Growth in the December quarter was lower than Reuters forecasts of 4.6 percent growth.

India’s manufacturing sector contracted 1.1 percent year-on-year in the same quarter, the second consecutive contraction reflecting weak consumer demand and exports.

External demand was also weak with the continued monetary tightening policy by the world’s central banks to tame inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised the repurchase rate by 250 basis points since May last year, and economists expect to raise the interest rate another 25 basis points to 6.75 percent in April before these steps pause until the end of the year.

The sharp decline in the year-on-year growth rate is also partly due to the fading of the main repercussions of the Corona pandemic, which contributed to recording higher growth rates in the fiscal year 2021-2022.