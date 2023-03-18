NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s economic and banking systems are strong even amid the turmoil rocking global markets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

“In the midst of a global crisis, today India’s economic system is strong, banking system is strong. That is the power of our institutions,” Modi told an India Today meeting.

Bank stocks around the world have been hit hard in recent days by the collapse of two midsize US banks. While authorities have bailed out creditors at the edge, the turmoil has raised concerns about what may be lurking in the wider global financial system.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Krishn Kaushik; Editing by Gareth Jones)