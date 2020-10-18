Several major decisions were taken at the BCCI virtual meeting held on Saturday (17 October). BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that India’s domestic season will start from 1 January 2021, in addition to the domestic season, there was an important discussion in this meeting about the Australian tour and the series against England. Domestic cricket has been on break since March due to the Korana virus.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said about the domestic season, “We discussed domestic cricket for a long time and after that we have decided that domestic cricket will start from 1 January 2021”. He further said, ‘We cannot arrange all the tournaments in view of practice purpose. The entire season of Ranji Trophy will be done and it is not possible for us to get all the tournaments done.

According to the news to reduce travel, tournaments like Ranji Trophy are set to be held at four centers and will be divided into four groups (A, B, C and Plate). This means that all matches in a group will be played within the same state. A BCCI official said on this, ‘There are six grounds in Puducherry, so all the plate group matches can be done there. Our man motive is that players have to travel at least. ‘

Also, giving an update on India’s tour of Australia, Ganguly said, ‘Australia cricket has sent us the itinerary and we have discussed about it. We will play four Test matches in Australia, which ends in the third week of January. Team India is expected to play three ODIs, three T20s and four Test matches on this tour.

On the England series postponed due to Corona viral this year, Ganguly said, ‘We have three to four months straight for the series against England. We are constantly monitoring the situation in Corona and the situation is still unstable. We will decide on this by looking at the situation. According to a BCCI official, there is a possibility that if the England series happens in India, then all the matches of T20 and ODI series can be held on the same ground. While Test matches can be done at two places.