Highlights: India’s foreign ministry gave a clear answer to the government of China on the leniency of China

China said illegal construction in Ladakh and its becoming a union territory was illegal

India said Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are our integral parts

India’s response to Chinese government, said – do not interfere in our internal affairs

new Delhi

The central government’s Ministry of External Affairs has sent a sharp message to the Chinese government amidst the escalating situation in East Ladakh between India and China. India has said that China has no right to interfere in the internal issues of India, on the Chinese side’s decision to make Ladakh Union Territory a union territory illegal. The next day of China’s statement, the Foreign Ministry held its press conference in Delhi. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava has said that Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are integral parts of India. China has no right to speak about them.

During the press conference of the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory are integral parts of India and will always be. China has no right to speak in the internal affairs of India. He further said that Arunachal Pradesh is also an integral part of India. This has been conveyed directly to China many times and this message has also been conveyed to the highest levels of the Chinese government.

Opposition to build in Ladakh and make it a union territory

The Chinese government recently termed the reorganization of Ladakh as a union territory amid the disputed situation between India and China in eastern Ladakh. In this regard, the statement from China said that India has made Ladakh a union territory by using illegal methods. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijin also opposed the construction of all the bridges and tunnels on behalf of the Indian government in Ladakh during a press conference.

‘Build for strategic strength and security’

The Indian government also put forward its case on Thursday. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the entire focus of the government is on the development of infrastructure and economic development of the people in the country. For this, the government has formulated various policies and special emphasis is being laid on development in the border areas. This is also being done so that the country’s favor can become stronger in the event of India’s strategic and protective needs.