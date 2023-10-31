The diamond industry has been severely affected by Western sanctions imposed on Moscow. The fighting is taking place 5,000 kilometers away, but the war in Ukraine has consequences even as far away as Surat, in western India. The diamond polishing capital of the world is one of the latest collateral victims.

The market is on the street, visible to everyone. The merchants of these precious stones, coveted in all corners of the planet, manipulate the diamonds in the open air. Kantibhai Malabia has been working for 25 years in the diamond market of Surat, western India, one of the largest in the world.

But for a few months now, business has not been going well for him or the other merchants in the area. “We are in the middle of a recession, we buy them more expensive than we sell them. I have 200, 250 carats and I can’t sell them… all of that is due to global problems,” he says.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russian diamonds have hardly been found on this market. Before the conflict began, they made up half of the stones that could be found in this space. Now the sellers are affected by a war taking place 5,000 kilometers away. And they are not the only ones.



