New Delhi (WAM)

Amitabh Kant, India’s delegate to the G20 summit, said that the new New Delhi Declaration is in its final stages and will be recommended to the leaders of the G20 countries during the two-day summit, which will be held in the capital, New Delhi, starting today.

This came during the activities of the preparatory press conference for the G20 summit, which was attended by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Center, which will witness the activities of the summit.

He explained that India’s presidency of the G20 was in line with the vision of His Excellency Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, to be comprehensive, ambitious and action-oriented, adding, “These are the principles by which we worked. We complied with his vision of being comprehensive, action-oriented and ambitious during our presidency.”

Amitabh Kant said, “India has held more than 220 meetings related to the Group of Twenty in 60 cities in India, which shows India’s diversity and distinguished structure.”

He added, “India is preparing to move towards the finish line during the summit, which will start its work today, to consider and discuss addressing some of the global economic challenges.”

Kant stressed the need to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth, especially with a third of the world facing economic challenges, pointing to the importance of technology development and addressing the climate crisis.

He stressed the need to support financing for environmental and climate measures, especially in developing countries, calling for reforms in the multilateral development banks. At the same time, he stressed the importance of developing digital technology and infrastructure as part of India’s vision during its presidency of the G-20 summit.

For his part, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the chief coordinator of India’s presidency of the G20, said that his country’s presidency of the G20 summit will bring economic benefits to India and its citizens. Harsh added, “We received about 100,000 visitors during our presidency of the Group of Twenty from more than 125 nationalities, and for many of them it was an opportunity to discover India, so we expect many economic benefits for our country and our citizens.”

In his turn, Ajay Seth, Secretary of Economic Affairs at the Indian Ministry of Finance, said that the focus and vision of India’s presidency of the G20 is to highlight global dialogue issues that can make a difference in people’s lives.