new Delhi: Indian troops have put a complete barricade on LAC and are ready to give a befitting reply to any ‘miss-adventure’ of China. This is to say the annual review report of the Ministry of Defense, which was released on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Defense, even though negotiations are going on to resolve the dispute on LAC, the Indian Army is fully prepared to deal with any situation. According to the Ministry of Defense, because the number of troops on LAC was increased. For this, the winter preparations have been completed and advanced winter stoking has also been done. Now Indian soldiers have completely barricaded, so that any misadventure (handiwork) of China can be responded to.

The sacrifice of 20 soldiers while protecting the country’s borders in the Galvan Valley is the biggest example of bravery of our army in 2020. During this time the Chinese army suffered a great loss and the Chinese soldiers were not allowed to infiltrate the Indian border.

According to the Ministry of Defense, China, while acting in a one-sided and provocative manner, tried to change the States-Kyo from East Ladakh to more than one place on the Line of Control (LAC), which India strongly responded to. According to the Ministry of Defense, India maintained the ‘secuteness’ of its claims on the Eastern LAC without increasing controversy.

In its annual report, the Ministry of Defense stated that while the Indian Army complied with the agreements and protocols reached between the two countries (India and China), the Chinese Army tried to escalate the dispute with non-conventional weapons and a large number of LAC But after the troops were deployed, the Indian Army mobilized its troops on the LAC with the help of the Air Force and transported ration, including tanks, cannon, ammunition and necessary uniforms. Engineers of India built shelters to live alongside building roads and bridges for deployment of troops.

The Ministry of Defense in its report, referring to India’s ‘pre-emptive crackdown’ on the night of 29-30 August, said that the Indian Army on its hills on the hills south of Pangong-tso Lake, against its expansionist methods, imposed tax in its jurisdiction took.

The report said that along with the LAC, the Indian Army did not allow the enemy’s intentions to succeed even on the LoC adjacent to Pakistan. In addition, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations continued.

The report goes into detail about the operations of the Air Force and Navy and the shared maneuvers conducted with allied countries, as well as new weapons, combat aircraft and warships joining the fleet.

read this also:

Farmers gave warning to intensify the movement, Agriculture Minister said – Hopefully the next meeting will result in the interests of farming and farming

BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari may get cabinet rank, can be made the chairman of JCI