Hendrik Streeck is not very worried about the Indian corona variant B.1.617. He gives reasons for his acceptance.

Bonn – The Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck assumes that the Indian coronavirus variant B.1.617 will spread in Germany in the next few months. However, he was confident that Germany would get this under control. “If the vaccination continues rapidly and we also vaccinate the risk groups above all, then we shouldn’t have any great worries about the Indian variant,” said Streeck in an interview with n-tv.

Streeck: Vaccines also effective against Indian corona mutant B.1.617

Although we “unfortunately not yet know that much” about the Indian mutant, it is clear that the corona vaccines are also effective against it. “With the Indian variant, too, we see that all the vaccines we have, ie Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Biontech and Moderna, work equally well against them,” Streeck clarified. The findings are still based solely on laboratory results, but they can “be used to draw conclusions about what it looks like in real life.”

According to Streeck, it is important to try to contain B.1.617 to prevent it from spreading. Because the Indian variant is spreading rapidly on the island, for example, Great Britain was declared a risk area again. According to the Robert Koch Institute, epidemiological evidence suggests that the mutant has increased transferability.

Indian Corona variant: Streeck does not expect a summer wave

Streeck looks forward to summer positively and does not believe in a fourth wave in the next few weeks: “We now have several effects that come together. One of the strongest that we know for the coronavirus, including our domestic coronavirus, is seasonality, ”he explained. The virologist referred to the warmer weather and higher UV radiation. Among other things, these factors would mean that the number of infections will continue to decrease towards summer.

However, this “does not necessarily mean” an end to the pandemic, said Streeck. Although the numbers could rise again in autumn, there will be enough time “to prepare so that we don’t have to react excessively or with a lockdown.” In Velbert, the Indian Corona variant was detected in a high-rise resident. Tests must now show whether even more people are affected. (mt)

