W.During a particularly polarizing election campaign in the state of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw himself into the fray to cause unrest. On a public podium he accused the state government – led by an opposition party – of being too accommodating to the Muslim community, as it spends more funds on Muslim cemeteries (Kabristan) than on Hindu cremation sites for corpses (Shamshan). He heated up the crowd with his usual neighing sneer, with which he raised his voice in the middle of the sentence at every mocking remark, every spiteful word before lowering it with a threatening echo. “If a Kabristan is built in a village, a Shamshan should be built there,” he said.

“Shamshan! Shamshan! ”, The enchanted crowd struck him as an echo. Perhaps he is now happy that the ghostly image of the flames rising from the mass burials in India’s crematoria has graced the front page of international newspapers. And that every cemetery and every cremation site in his country is used properly, in direct proportion to the populations they serve and well beyond their capacity limits. “Can India, with its 1.3 billion inhabitants, be sealed off?” Was the rhetorical question in the Washington Post recently in an editorial about India’s looming disaster and the difficulty of the new, rapidly spreading variants of the coronavirus within the country’s borders contain. “Not that easy,” replied the newspaper. It’s unlikely that this question was asked the same way when the coronavirus raged across the UK and Europe a few months ago. But we in India have little right to be offended, if you remember what our Prime Minister said at the World Economic Forum in January this year.