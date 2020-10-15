India has given a befitting reply to the remarks made by China on Ladakh. On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, and will remain, integral parts of India. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that we expect countries not to comment on India’s internal affairs, as they expect others to do. China has no authority to comment on India’s internal affairs.

Explain that China’s restlessness has increased due to construction of new bridges in the border areas including Ladakh. China, which has developed infrastructure in its border, is not digesting this from India. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that they oppose infrastructure development aimed at military oversight and control.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian said in response to a question about the bridges built by India on the border, “Any party should take any step in the area that complicates the situation.” China opposes any infrastructure development aimed at military oversight and control.

India has intensified the construction of bridges here in the eastern Ladakh standoff between Indian and Chinese troops for more than five months. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated 44 bridges built in strategically important areas of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The Defense Minister laid the foundation stone of Nechifu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. This 450-meter-long tunnel will ensure all-weather connectivity across the Nechifu Pass.

These bridges have 10 bridges each in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Ladakh, two in Himachal Pradesh, four each in Punjab and Sikkim and eight in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh. In his address, Singh praised the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for the achievement of improving infrastructure in border areas and said that dedicating 44 bridges at one time is a record in itself.