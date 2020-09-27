Toyota Urban Cruiser – ₹ 8.40 Lakh This is another variant of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the second car launched under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser (SUV) is priced at INR 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a sub-4 meter compact SUV that will compete directly with cars like the Hyundai Venue.

Hyundai Venue – ₹ 6.70 Lakh The starting price of this car is Rs 6.70 lakh. This car comes with a sporty look. The car gets a 5 seater layout with dual tone upholstery. Apart from this, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless charging function and 8 inch infotainment panel are also available in this car.

Tata Nexon – ₹ 6.95 Lakh Tata’s core is equipped with modern design. The car has 1.2 liter turbo petrol and 1.5 liter diesel engine options which generates 110hp power / 170 Nm torque and 110hp power / 170Nm torque respectively.

Kia Sonnet – ₹ 6.71 Lakh This Kia car comes with a starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh. This car has received great response in India. Car bookings in India have now crossed the 25 thousand mark. The company claims that this car is getting more than 1,000 bookings daily. Currently, there is a waiting period of 6 months for this car.

new DelhiThe demand for compact SUVs in India has increased significantly in the last few years. This segment is becoming increasingly popular. In such a situation, many big brands are bringing new products in this segment. The festival season is not far away, so if you are planning to get a new compact SUV and are unable to decide which car to buy, then here we are telling you about BS6 engine compact SUV cars. .