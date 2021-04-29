The project of India defeating the coronavirus with a vaccination mega-campaign in a few months seems to have disappeared. Amid an explosion of deaths, your program now faces the dose shortage and to all kinds of obstacles, including political disputes.

Faced with an exponential increase in infections, which in recent times made India a global focus of attention And concern, between 500 and 600 million Indian citizens should be able to receive the vaccine, open to all adults as of Saturday.

Until now, health workers and “front line” workers, adults over 45 years of age and people with other diseases were able to receive one of the two vaccines offered in the campaign, Covishield from AstraZeneca or Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.

But even in this first small-scale phase the campaign suffered failures and in some areas vaccines ran out, while in others they are wasting due to reluctance to get vaccinated.

“The lines here are huge,” says Jayanti Vasant, at a busy Bangalore vaccination center, “and people don’t stop fighting.”

Long lines in front of a Covid vaccination center in Mumbai, India. Photo: EFE

So far, about 150 million vaccines have been administered, that is, for the 11.5% of the 1.3 billion inhabitants of the South Asian giant.

Just 25 million of them have received their two injections. According to the government, there are more than 10 million vaccines in stock in Indian states, and another 8 million will be available in the coming days.

Millions of doses in production

The Serum Institute of India (SII) produces between 60 and 70 million doses of AstraZeneca per month, with a goal of reaching 100 million by July. Bharat, for its part, is producing 10 million doses of Covaxin per month and is targeting between 60 and 70 million.

Indian companies also signed agreements to produce other vaccines locally, such as Russia’s Sputnik V -with a shipment expected shortly- the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and Novomax.

But it may take months before they roll out.

The areas of India hardest hit by the coronavirus./AFP

“Do we want to control the epidemic, save lives, or both? If we want both, we are going to need a lot of vaccines. And we don’t have them,” said T Jacob John, retired professor of clinical virology at Christian Medical College in Vellore. .

Several states, including Maharashtra and New Delhi, the regions worst hit by the epidemic, said that they have run out of vaccines, complicating the plan to begin vaccinating all adults over 18 years of age.

Despite this situation, and the obligation to make an appointment through a government application, it is feared that there will be an avalanche in the vaccination centers starting on Saturday.

A cemetery in New Delhi, this Thursday. India broke a record for coronavirus cremations and burials in recent days. Photo: EFE

Dosage shortages and technical problems

As soon as the app was opened on Wednesday, more than 13 million requests were logged, but users complained that they found technical difficulties.

In addition, an additional problem arose, with the government’s decision to let the states and private hospitals order their own vaccines but with different pricing conditions.

The result is disputes between the central government, led by the Prime Minister’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Narendra modi, and states governed by opposition parties.

A line in front of a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS

Some private institutions were informed that they will not receive vaccines for months.

Experts say that given its huge population, India should adopt a much more selective vaccination policy, rather than opening its program to all adults over 18 years of age.

This would include concentrating vaccinations in the worst affected areas – about 75% of infections occur in nine of India’s 36 regions – and targeting high-risk population groups.

“We will have to deal with the available stocks, very conscientiously and judiciously,” Lalit Kant, who was director of the Indian Council for Medical Research, told AFP.

Source: AFP

CB