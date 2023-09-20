India’s achievements in the G20 summit
The G20 Leaders’ Summit concluded its work in New Delhi with a major achievement under India’s presidency, as the focus shifted from the political issues surrounding the crisis in Ukraine to focusing on the economic issues facing the world, including the global slowdown and rising food inflation.
Under India’s chairmanship, the group’s leaders agreed on a joint statement after reaching consensus on drafting the final text on Ukraine. Western countries decided to refrain from directly condemning Russia to provide a unified response on economic issues. The negotiations came to an end with Indian officials acknowledging the assistance provided by emerging economies, such as Brazil, South Africa and the group’s former president, Indonesia, to push Western countries on one side and China and Russia on the other to overcome political differences with the West over Ukraine. At the last G20 summit, held in Bali, Indonesia had great difficulty managing a joint declaration after multiple rounds of negotiations, and the fault lines have deepened since then.
The Delhi Declaration departed from the Bali Declaration and dropped the reference to describing the details of the Ukrainian crisis. The declaration stated that the G20 leaders call on “all countries to adhere to the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that maintains peace and stability.”
At the same time, the declaration highlighted the economic repercussions of the war, referred to the grain agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, and called for its “full, effective and timely implementation” to facilitate the movement of grain, food and fertilisers, which are inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine. India, the group also saw increased representation from developing countries, as the African Union, a grouping of 55 African countries, was included as a member of the G20. On the first day of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the President of the African Union, Razali Assoumani, to take a seat as a permanent member. In contrast to the Ukraine war, the accession of the African Union, the second group after the European Union, to the G20 received widespread support, which strengthened the representation of developing countries in the group.
Another event that attracted attention on the sidelines of the summit was the announcement of a railway and freight corridor from India to the Middle East and Europe. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is an effort by several countries to boost trade by enhancing rail and shipping infrastructure between India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel and Europe.
This corridor, which President Joe Biden described as a “game changer,” also aims to create electricity and digital connectivity infrastructure, as well as pipelines to transport clean hydrogen. The Eastern Corridor will connect India to the Arabian Gulf, while the Northern Corridor will connect the Arabian Gulf to Europe. Financing and other details are still being worked out.
The MoU referred to the extension of railway lines which when completed will provide a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to complement existing sea and land transport routes, thus deepening trade in goods and services.
The project was considered by many to be the modern Spice Route running through the Indian Ocean. The Spice Route was a network of sea and land routes linking East to West, ensuring links between India and the Middle East and across the eastern Mediterranean coast to Europe. These routes were called spice routes because the most profitable commodities traded during that period were mainly spices like cardamom etc. This initiative is being compared to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which is also seen as a modern Silk Road that extends across continents and multiple countries. This initiative is seen as expanding China’s global influence, as about 148 countries have joined this initiative.
The G20 now has a major task ahead of it, which is to help mitigate the repercussions of food price inflation, among other things. Global growth is expected to decline by about 3.5% in 2022 to 3.0% in both 2023 and 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund. Food price inflation remains a major concern for developing countries. In their joint declaration, the group’s leaders sought “immediate and unhindered deliveries of grains, foodstuffs, fertilizers or inputs” from Russia and Ukraine to meet demand in developing and least developed countries, especially those in Africa.
But there has been no commitment from Russia, which in July withdrew from a grain deal that allowed the safe passage of grains and other foodstuffs. The G20 therefore has a major task ahead, as the world looks for solutions to global economic problems.
*Head of the Center for Islamic Studies – New Delhi
#Indias #achievements #G20 #summit
Leave a Reply