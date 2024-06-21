Juarez City.- Juárez reliever Darío Gardea was sent to the mound at the end of the ninth inning, and although he got into a little trouble, he struck out three to seal the victory of the Indios de Juárez over the Faraones de Nuevo Casas Grandes 3-1, this Thursday night in the first game of Matchday 5 of the State Baseball League, which was played at the Juárez Stadium.

With this victory, the border team breaks a streak of two consecutive losses and this Friday they will seek to add two wins in a row for the first time this year, when they face the Pharaohs again on the same stage starting at 7:30 pm.

Tied at one run, the Indians added two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, which ultimately gave them victory number five of the season, after eight losses.

Andrés Ledezma was credited with the victory, the defeat was blamed on Juan de Dios López and Gardea with the rescue.

“Talking about Casas Grandes, it is my home, where I grew up all my life, where I debuted, where everything, today very grateful for this victory, we were already desperate for one, the only thing left to do is to keep working and keep getting in the rhythm to go for more victories,” declared the pitcher through Indios TV.

Ledezma asked the Juárez fans not to stop supporting them, as he trusts that the tribe will come back and move forward.

“I know, I trust my team a lot, I trust that from now on everything will be better and we will be in the playoffs and God willing we will go for that championship.”